Andrew Johnson Building sell hits snag with potential buyer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s been a snag in Knox County’s effort to sell the Andrew Johnson Building.

Knox County has a buyer lined up, BNA Associates, aiming to convert the building into a boutique hotel, with apartments and room for other businesses.

Last week, the county met with BNA and according to Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the developer can’t find financing for the hotel part of the project.

The deadline to seal the deal is being pushed back to the end of the year. The Andrew Johnson Building currently houses the offices for Knox County Schools. The plan is to move KCS into TVA East Tower.

“In the meantime, we will continue to move forward on getting Knox County Schools into the TVA Tower. Hopefully, we can work it out with BNA, if not, we will issue a new request for proposals for the AJ Building Project once schools are relocated. The AJ building is a beautiful building in a prime location, I am confident that we will find the right project.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Jacobs praised BNA for waiting three years while the county worked out the TVA East Tower deal; we’re waiting to hear back from the company about where it stands on this project.

