Angel Tree program founder to be laid to rest
The woman who founded the Angel Tree program will be laid to rest in Knoxville this weekend.
For 44 years, Laura Kress grew the program that helps to grant Christmas wishes for 725,000 children.
She passed away on April 15 at the age of 69 after battling health issues in recent years.
A memorial mass will be held for Laura Kress Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral.
Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends after that in the parish hall at Sacred Heart.
Meanwhile, we're told the angel tree program will shift to a donor-assisted fund. Board of Directors member Sharon Pound telling us that instead of gathering and distributing Christmas wishes to children, the fund will financially support children's programs.
Local News
