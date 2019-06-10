Annual Channon & Chris Memorial ride returns this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Channon Christian and Chris Newsom [ + - ] Video

This weekend, Biker Rags' annual Channon and Chris Memorial Ride will be making its way through Knoxville.

This year marks the tenth year for this event memorializing Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom, a young Knoxville couple brutally killed in 2007. This Saturday, The annual police-escorted ride will be making its way through Knox, Blount and Loudon counties.

Ending at Bootlegger Harley Davidson on Lovell Road for the inaugural Channon and Chris Concert.

Registration opens at 10:30 a.m at Biker Rags on Kingston Pike.

There's a $20 ride fee which includes one ride shirt and one concert ticket per bike. If you don't want to ride but still want to participate. Individual concert tickets can be purchased for $10.

After the ride, the concert starts at 4 p.m. at Bootlegger Harley-Davidson.

All the proceeds will be donated to K-9 for Kids and Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom​​​.