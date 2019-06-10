Annual Channon & Chris Memorial ride returns this weekend
This weekend, Biker Rags' annual Channon and Chris Memorial Ride will be making its way through Knoxville.
This year marks the tenth year for this event memorializing Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom, a young Knoxville couple brutally killed in 2007. This Saturday, The annual police-escorted ride will be making its way through Knox, Blount and Loudon counties.
Ending at Bootlegger Harley Davidson on Lovell Road for the inaugural Channon and Chris Concert.
Registration opens at 10:30 a.m at Biker Rags on Kingston Pike.
There's a $20 ride fee which includes one ride shirt and one concert ticket per bike. If you don't want to ride but still want to participate. Individual concert tickets can be purchased for $10.
After the ride, the concert starts at 4 p.m. at Bootlegger Harley-Davidson.
All the proceeds will be donated to K-9 for Kids and Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: 317 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Knoxville
- Lounge owner says he can't control what people do once they walk outside, fears for business
- Jamestown Regional Medical Center cutting 20 jobs
- Sitel hiring 200 people for new Knoxville customer support center
- Avoiding bedbugs while on vacation
- One lane reopens on westbound of I-40 in NC
- 2 chaplains with Loudon County Sheriff's Office receive life-saving gift
National News
-
- House Democrats make deal to see Mueller files on Trump
- The Latest: House expects to see Mueller evidence soon
- Mexico denies Trump's claim of secret concessions in deal
- Biden says family more important than missed campaign trip
- California county questions security deal for men-only club
- Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
- Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper; pilot killed
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.