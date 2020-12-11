Annual Empty Stocking Fund returns next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An annual effort to help thousands of families in need this Christmas is happening next week.

The Empty Stocking Fund is in its 108th year.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 15, the annual event will kick off at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. Each day leading up to Distribution Day on Saturday, volunteers will be working to deliver food and assemble baskets.

On Friday and Saturday, thousands of families in need are expected to receive food.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can still register by heading to their website, ESFKnox.org

Volunteers will be required to wear face masks and have daily temperature checks to keep everyone safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.