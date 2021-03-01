Annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup happening March 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 300 volunteers are expected to help out Saturday in Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s third annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup event.

KKB says several local neighborhoods and businesses will be participating.

The cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Leaders from various North Knoxville neighborhoods, businesses, and local community organizations will collect cleanup supplies at Edgewood Park, 3109 Ocoee Trail, at 9 a.m. then return to volunteers waiting at their designated locations to pick up litter.

After the cleanup event, Next Level Brewing will be offering all volunteers $1 off their first beer if they wear their North Knoxville Community Cleanup T-shirt.

Participating neighborhood associations include Fourth & Gil Neighborhood, Old North Knoxville, Adair Gardens Residents, Inskip Community Association, Foutaincrest Neighborhood Association, and Edgewood Park Neighborhood Association. Other participating groups and businesses include Old Navy #5022, Women in Design, UT ASLA, Pizz Hut, Skooterville, SAM LLC, Lambda Phi Epsiln, Theta Chi Fraternity, UTK Phi Kappa Tau, Baker Labs, and Next Level Brewing Company.

Individuals who do not have an official group will be participating in a cleanup of First Creek at the Broadway Shopping Center or at Edgewood Park.