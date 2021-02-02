Annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup looking for volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s about a month out from the annual North Knoxville Community Cleanup and the nonprofit Keep Knoxville Beautiful is looking for volunteers.

The community comes together every year in March to clean up Edgewood Park and surrounding areas.

This time around, it will be a little different.

Volunteers must sign up in small groups and will meet directly at their designated locations to pick up litter to allow for social distancing.

The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you’re able to help, you can register on Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s website.