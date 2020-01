Annual ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve’ week at MEDIC starts Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting on Monday, you have the chance to show your volunteer spirit and roll up your sleeve all for a good cause.

WATE 6 On Your Side is teaming up with MEDIC Regional Blood Center next week for our annual “Roll Up Your Sleeve” Blood Drive.

Blood drives will be held at 25 different food city locations across the region. WATE will even be hosting a blood drive right here at our studios on Wednesday.

Donors will get a free MEDIC T-shirt and coupon for Texas Roadhouse.

Monday, January 13

Food City Hardin Valley- 11501 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932 12-3 p.m.

Food City Middlebrook Pike- 9565 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37931, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Food City Blaine- 180 Rutledge Pike Blaine, TN 37709 12-6 p.m.

Food City Kingston- 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd Kingston, TN 37763 12-6 p.m.

Food City Andrew Johnson Hwy, 2755 East Andrew Johnson Hwy Greeneville, TN 37745 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14

Food City Tazewell- 1410 North Broad Street, Tazewell, TN 37879 12-6 p.m.

Food City Western Plaza- 181 Western Plaza, Newport, TN 37821 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food City Maryville East- 2135 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804 12-6 p.m.

Food City Seymour- 11503 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food City South Grove Mall – 7608 Mountain Grove, Knoxville, TN 37920 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Food City Dean Hill- 284 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919 3:30-6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

Food City Sevierville- 741 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food City Maynardville – 4344 Maynardville Hwy. Maynardville, TN 37807, 12-6 p.m.

Food City Jefferson City- 1507 Odell Dr. Jefferson City, TN 37760, 12-6 p.m.

WATE-TV – 1306 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, 12-6:30 p.m.

Food City Loudon- 2799 Highway 72 N, Loudon, TN 37774 12-6 p.m.

Food City Oliver Springs- 508 E Tri-County Blvd Oliver Springs, TN 37840 12-6 p.m. Food City Sevierville- 741 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food City Maynardville – 4344 Maynardville Hwy. Maynardville, TN 37807, 12-6 p.m.

Food City Jefferson City- 1507 Odell Dr. Jefferson City, TN 37760, 12-6 p.m.

WATE-TV – 1306 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, 12-6:30 p.m.

Food City Loudon- 2799 Highway 72 N, Loudon, TN 37774 12-6 p.m.

Food City Oliver Springs- 508 E Tri-County Blvd Oliver Springs, TN 37840 12-6 p.m.

Food City Kodak- 2946 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak, TN 37764, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Food City Maryville West- 1610 West Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801 12-6 p.m.

Food City Powell- 7350 Clinton Hwy, Powell, TN 37849 12-6 p.m.

Food City E. Morris Blvd.- 1105 E. Morris Blvd., Morristown, TN 37813, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Food City Harriman- 1130 South Roane St., Harriman, TN 37748 12-6 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Food City Dandridge- 123 West Highway 25/70 Dandridge, TN 37725 12-6 p.m.

Food City Clinton- 507 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716, 12-6 p.m.

Food City Middlesboro- 102 North 12th Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965, 12-6 p.m.

Food City Vonore – 2120 Hwy 411, Vonore, TN 37885 12-6 p.m.