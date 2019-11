KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday, students at Sacred Heart Cathedral School gave back with a “turkey toss.”

This week is Sacred Heart’s week of giving, as each day the school is partnering with a different charity.

Students brought frozen turkeys to a collection bin with Ladies of Charity Knoxville, who will then give the turkeys to families in need.

This was the third year for the turkey toss and in the last two years, more than 200 frozen turkeys have been donated.