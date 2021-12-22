KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Joy of Music School just received a gift that will help its students do more than create music. An anonymous donor has given each of its 70 students their own personal bicycle.

In addition, US Cellular made sure the children stayed safe by donating helmets to go with the bikes. Wednesday morning, students and parents came and picked up the bike. Volunteers from Fifth Third Bank helped to give out the bikes.

“Of course, everyone knows about Christmas morning. You get a bicycle and that’s going to make your day. These kids are musicians and we want them to be inside practicing, but not all the time. Getting a bike for the holidays is just a beautiful addition,” said Francis Graffeo, the executive director.

This is the second gift Joy of Music has received from US Cellular. Earlier this month, the company give the school a Mac computer to help their students have a wider range of resources to create music.