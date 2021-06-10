Ants in the sugar lead to failing score for German restaurant in Jamestown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A German restaurant in Jamestown was the worst score of the week. For the third week in a row, a restaurant’s health inspection score was in the 50s. Half a dozen risk-factor violations were marked down that could potentially lead to foodborne illness.

Bacara’s Restaurant, 329 Wheeler Lane, Jamestown — grade: 58

The grade is a 58 at Bacara’s Restaurant on Wheeler Lane in Jamestown. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

Kitchen employee miscues were an issue. The inspector watched as an employee cut up strawberries without wearing gloves. Gloves are required whenever food is being handled. A second employee was seen talking on a cellphone before preparing a salad without washing their hands first.

The handsink in the kitchen was also not accessible. So no one could wash up.

Ants were also found in a container. The sugar was immediately thrown out. More of the small insects were found around the dishwasher. The restaurant’s pest control company was ordered to pay a visit.

In all, seven active risk-factor violations were cited. That many violations leads to a deduction for the manager not knowing the health rules. A reinspection is scheduled soon.

