KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People are invited to vote Monday for the cutest chubby bear cubs in Appalachian Bear Rescue‘s 2021 “Chubby Cubby Chonk Down.” The bracket voting game ranking the bear cubs begins at 7 a.m.

According to ABR, voting between different cubby match-ups will be posted to its Facebook Stories on Monday with polls closing at 7 p.m.

ABR is a nonprofit that cares for orphaned and injured black bear cubs for their return to their natural habitat as well as aiming to increase the public’s awareness about respectfully coexisting with the bears.

The social media tournament is reminiscent of the Fat Bear Week at Katmai National Park in Alaska, where hundreds of brown bears live and eat salmon in order to fatten up before the winter. Each year, the park holds an online contest to crown the fattest brown bear.

The bracket of “chubby cubbies” can be viewed below along with the link to the nonprofit’s page. May the chubbiest, chonky bear cub win!