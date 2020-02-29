Appalachian Bear Rescue receiving bear number 300 Saturday

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Appalachian Bear Rescue saying they’ve received bear number 300 on Saturday from Kentucky.

They’re reporting that Kentucky Wildlife Officers went to check on a GPS collared female bear in her den; when they got there, they discovered the female had left the den and inside was the body of a tiny female cub who’d been dead for about a week.

Next to her, was a living male cub.

The officers left the area but noticed the mother hadn’t returned, and since hypothermia can kill a young cub quickly, they then removed the little bear to save its life.