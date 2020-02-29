Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Appalachian Bear Rescue receiving bear number 300 Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Appalachian Bear Rescue saying they’ve received bear number 300 on Saturday from Kentucky.

They’re reporting that Kentucky Wildlife Officers went to check on a GPS collared female bear in her den; when they got there, they discovered the female had left the den and inside was the body of a tiny female cub who’d been dead for about a week.

Next to her, was a living male cub.

The officers left the area but noticed the mother hadn’t returned, and since hypothermia can kill a young cub quickly, they then removed the little bear to save its life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter