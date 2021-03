TENNESSEE (WATE) — In honor of Appalachian Bear Rescue’s 25th anniversary, they’re holding a special cub adoption package.

For a $50 donation you can get a 4×6 photo of your adopted bear, a personalized certificate of adoption and a special collectable item to represent your adopted bear.

The class of 2021 “Furman Bear,” “Big Al” and “Aubie” are up for adoption.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day Furman Bear’s collectible is a shamrock.

Big Al and Aubie are represented by two peas in a pod.