KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An appeals court ruling came down this week two years after a judge had denied a new trial for three people convicted in the deadly shooting of Fulton High School student Zaevion Dobson.

This all stems from a piece of evidence used in the trail of Richard Williams, Kipling Colbert and Christopher Bassett; specifically, evidence pulled from a YouTube video that reportedly showed the three rapping and prosecutors used it to connect them to a gang. Williams and Colbert challenged the use of the video in the trial, but the appeals court is now upholding the original ruling.

Dobson, 15, was killed in December 2015 while shielding his friends from gunfire. His death sparked a city-wide conversation and prompted calls for an end to senseless violence.