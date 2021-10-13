KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former East Tennessee priest who was convicted of aggravated rape and given a 35-year prison sentence in 2011 has been denied a motion for a new trial.

William Casey was sentenced to a 35 year prison term in 2011 by a Sullivan County jury for aggravated rape and sexual misconduct in a case dating back to 1979 and 1980.

The victim testified that his then priest Father William Casey molested him more than 50 times over a period of five years when he was an altar boy at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport. The victim said the alleged abuse began when he was 10 years old.

Casey hired a new attorney in 2015 and attempted to get a new trial claiming that some evidence should have been excluded by the State of Appeals Court who previously upheld Casey’s conviction and that previous counsel to Casey was ineffective.

The court of criminal appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville ruled that Casey failed to establish plain error by previous counsel and did not challenge the admission of evidence during previous court proceedings.

Casey, 87, is currently serving a minimum sentence of 35 years behind bars at Northeast Correctional Facility in Mountain City, Tennessee. According to the state Department of Correction, Casey won’t be eligible for parole consideration until 2025 when he is 91.