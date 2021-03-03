Applications open for Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Applications are now open for the annual Dog Park Dash initiative.

We’ve followed the Boyd Family Foundation’s effort to build more dog parks around the community over the years.

The foundation will be awarding 16 communities across Tennessee with $25,000 prizes.

Communities of all sizes are encouraged to apply — winners will receive grants to build new dog parks or enhance existing dog parks.

If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to work with community leaders to fill out the application online at dogparkdash.com.

Qualified applicants will be notified and then encouraged to gather community support during a social engagement period from May 1 to May 31.

Winners will be announced by June 15.