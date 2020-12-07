Applications open for Knox County Commission’s health, economy board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Applications for anyone seeking a position on the Knox County Commission’s Committee on Health and Economic Well-Being are now available.

The 11-member committee was created in October to advise on any topic regarding the physical, mental or economic health of Knox County residents.

Members will include two economists, one epidemiologist, one virologist, two Knox County medical professionals, two psychologists or social workers, two Knox County business leaders, and one county commissioner. Everyone except the commissioner will be appointed by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and approved by the Commission.

“These applications were created to help set a standard of qualifications for each position to be filled,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Our team feels it is important that applicants be degreed, credentialed and/or licensed as well as actively working and appropriately tenured in their field. We believe the questions on the application will help us develop a strong pool of candidates to consider for service on this committee.”

Applications for Committee on Health and Economic Well-Being

No applications will be accepted via email or by any method outside proper use of the linked forms. No late applications will be accepted. Applicants have until noon Monday, Dec. 21, to send in their forms.

Each approved appointee will serve a four-year term except for the county commissioner who will serve a term that coincides with their term of office.