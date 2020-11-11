Apprenticeship program launched for students at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new program is offering students several job apprenticeships at Dollywood.

The partnership between Dollywood, Walters State Community College, and the state’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development was announced on Wednesday.

The apprenticeships will offer both classwork and paid on-the-job training. A release from Dollywood officials states students who complete the program will have skills needed for in-demand jobs, like food service manager and cook.

They will also have industry certifications and college credit that can be applied to a technical certificate or an associate degree in hospitality management or culinary arts.

Those who are interested in applying for apprenticeship positions at Dollywood should call 865-428-9414.

