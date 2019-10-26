Arby’s Foundation Team in Knoxville builds greenhouse

KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE)- The Arby’s Foundation team in Knoxville partnered with Our Place Arts organization for “Make A Difference Day.”
The non-profit works with children with special needs. Members express themselves through arts like dance, music, painting and gardening.
Saturday the team is building a greenhouse for one Our Place Art’s community farms. The greenhouse is located at Central Baptist Church in Fountain City.
The group is also building a storage shed and doing fall arts and crafts with the kids.