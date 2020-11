ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Arconic Foundation has awarded Pellissippi State Community College $50,000 to start a new afterschool program for children in Blount County.

The Pellissippi Youth Scholars Program will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa and the Boys & Girls Club in Maryville and will offer concentrations in robotics, additive manufacturing, coding, hydraulics and pneumatics.

The program is set to begin in January 2021.