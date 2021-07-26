Arkansas man facing DUI, vehicle assault charges after ATV crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Arkansas man is facing several charges including DUI and vehicular assault after crashing an ATV in Campbell County, which left one person injured.

According to an arrest report, Timothy Edmund of Oppelo, Arkansas was arrested after deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an ATV crash in the Stinking Creek area of Pioneer.

As the deputies arrived they found a woman, who was injured due to the crash, along with four others around a red Polaris Ranger XP1000. The ATV was found covered in mud with several scrapes on the door.

The driver, Edmund, told deputies that they were riding around and started doing donuts, and that’s when the vehicle tipped over and crashed. When asked if he was drinking, Edmund told the deputies that he had drank around six or seven Bud Light beers.

The deputies then performed a DUI test on Edmund, which he failed, and he was placed under arrest. He agreed to an intoximeter test and his BAC came back at .048.