JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old suspect is wanted on felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges after a shooting into an occupied residence back in October, according to the Jacksboro Police Department.

Jacksboro Police Chief Jeremy Goins says investigators with his department are asking for the public’s help in locating Alexander Foye, who is considered armed and dangerous. According to a Nov. 10 Wanted bulletin shared by Goins, investigators have been developing the case surrounding a shooting into an occupied residence that occurred on Oct. 12; Foye has been identified as the suspect.

Foye is wanted for five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault. Foye is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes; standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 125 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Foye – police say do not approach him and call the Jacksboro Police Department at 423-562-8095 or dial 911.

