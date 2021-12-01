KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Kingston store at gunpoint and stole an unknown amount of money on Tuesday night.

Kingston Police officers were dispatched to the Rocky Top Market in the 900 block of East Race Street at around 8:30 p.m. for an armed robbery. The suspect was already gone by the time officers arrived.

A store clerk told officers the suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and robbed her at gunpoint. The amount of money taken from the market has not yet been determined.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call KPD detective Keith Kile at 865-376-2081 or at 865-354-8045.