Armed robbery thwarted at Buddy’s BBQ in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers were able to apprehend a suspect attempting to rob a West Knoxville barbecue restaurant at gunpoint Monday evening.

Knoxville Police responded to the Buddy’s Barbecue at 8402 Kingston Pike just before 7 p.m. Monday, Mar. 1 after dispatchers indicated a suspect was holding a restaurant employee at gunpoint.

Derrick Harris, 27

Photo: Knoxville P.D.

Upon officer arrival, the suspect was observed still inside the business standing behind the counter at the cash register. The first officer who arrived on scene quickly entered the business and confronted the suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect, identified as Derrick Deion Harris, 27, of Knoxville, was found in possession of a loaded handgun, a denomination of U.S. currency and a small amount of marijuana. He was charged with aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession.