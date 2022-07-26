Knoxville Police Department Special Operations personnel at the scene of a standoff on Dance Avenue July 26, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department negotiators are at the scene of an armed standoff in West Knoxville on Tuesday.

Police negotiators and the KPD Special Operations Squad are attempting to make contact with a man who is barricaded inside a home in the 3700 block of Dance Avenue. He is believed to be armed and the public is asked to avoid the area.

The man was involved in an altercation with another individual prior to police arrival, according to the police.

This is the third standoff situation in Knox County since the past 10 days.

A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself in a Western Heights apartment and murder suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff at a West Knox County.