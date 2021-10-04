HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — After retiring from the Army, Kevin Jacobi decided to move his family to East Tennessee to start their own farm. Several years later, he has created a successful business despite having no prior experience.

While traveling the world he learned about other people’s cultures and how they looked at heath and eating habits overseas. “They make different choices. There’s not a lot of preservatives, there’s not a lot of fast foods.”

When he returned home and retired, he wanted to bring some of those healthy habits back to the United States. He and his wife, Cathy Jacobi, moved to Tennessee and started a farm called Land Basket Farm.

“We came to this farm because it had a lot of the characteristics we wanted in terms of the land the mixture of pasture and wood,” he explained.

Land Basket Farm focuses on natural, local products for people in East Tennessee. They raise chickens, hogs, and lamb, rotating them through different pastures each day. Through a partnership with Market Wagon, their products are available to customers each week in a 14-county region of East Tennessee including Knoxville. You can also buy products directly from the farm.

“We want to be a trusted source for local people,” Jacobi said.

He adds that it’s his military background that gave him the courage to start a business from the ground up. Now, he’s working to help people make healthier choices about the foods they eat.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Jacobis are hosting a “Farm to Table Dinner.” It is limited to 30 guests and tickets are available on Market Wagon.