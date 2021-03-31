Arrest for stolen vehicle in Clinton leads to drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An arrest for a stolen vehicle in Anderson County was compounded when several drugs were found inside.

Dewey Anderson III was arrested on March 24 in Clinton. He is facing charges of theft over $10,000, possession of schedule I substance, two counts of possession of schedule II substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to a release, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office called in members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force while they were recovering a stolen vehicle from a residence off W. Broad Street.

Agents responded and recovered drug evidence believed to be suspected fentanyl compound, marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA, and Oxycodone. All weights, counts, and identities of substances are pending crime lab results.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug which contributes to overdoses,” Sheriff Russell Barker said. “A seizure such as this helps to save lives by removing such a drug from the streets of Anderson County.”