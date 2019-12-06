Arrest made in Alcoa shooting

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Blount County have made an arrest after a weekend shooting.

Isaiah Austin Shelby Robinson of Maryville was taken into custody by the Alcoa Police Department on Sunday.

Officers tell us they responded to a shooting just after 7 p.m. in the area of Vose Road in the Springbrook Community. When they arrived, witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and that two vehicles had been struck by bullets.

Upon investigation, Robinson was identified as the alleged shooter, police said.

Several agencies helped in the investigation including the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the 5th Judicial Task Force, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Department.

Robinson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault. He is being held at the Blount County Jail on a $150,000 bond pending a hearing on Dec. 9.

