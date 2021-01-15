Arrest made in West Knox County murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Edenbridge Way that left one dead and another person injured.

Deputies arrested Raiquan Stapleton, 25, in connection with the fatal shooting of Kevin Roberts which occurred Sunday, Jan. 10 just after midnight. A second victim injured in the shooting has not been identified.

Stapleton faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Witnesses said the suspect shot the victims after getting into an argument over Stapleton coming to the suspect’s house. Stapleton fled the scene before police arrived.

“I was sitting in my living room with my friend and we heard a series of loud pops in a row that were pretty clearly gun shots but you never know,” neighbor Persephone Webb told WATE after the shooting. “It could have been fireworks or something. I immediately put my shoes and coat on and ran outside and there were people scrambling everywhere out here. Lots of shouting, people distraught, screaming, crying.”