Arrowmont announces new executive director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A native of East Tennessee has been named as the executive director of Arrowmont.

Dr. Steven Gottlieb, president of the Board of Governors announced Trudy Hughes as the new executive director of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.

Hughes has been vice president of regional advancement at the East Tennessee Foundation for the past eight years. Before working at ETF, she worked with children’s advocacy organizations and held adjunct positions at several regional colleges and universities. At the beginning of her career, she worked in banking.

She holds bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Human Services and a master’s degree in Community Counseling from the University of Tennessee—Knoxville and Chattanooga.

“I am most honored to begin my service with Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Arrowmont has been a significant organization to me since my childhood. I look forward to the opportunity to be engaged daily to encourage, motivate, and assist others as they aspire to develop their creative talents,” Hughes said of her new position.

Hughes will begin at Arrowmont on July 1.