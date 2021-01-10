Arson investigators searching for a suspect after a fire at a vacant building in Knoxville

1 firefighter was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after fighting this fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department reports one firefighter has been sent to the hospital after fighting a fire at a vacant building in the 700 block of East Depot Avenue Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived just before 9:15 a.m. at the vacant building that was partially boarded up with no utilities connected and smoke coming from it.

Crews had the fire extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival. No persons were found in the building, however, KFD reports arson investigators are searching for those responsible.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.