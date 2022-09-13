KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Ears Festival returns to Knoxville this spring for its tenth edition and organizers have announced the majority of musical artists that will grace stages across the city over the three-day event.

Taking place from March 30 to April 2, the more than 200 performances offer a wide-ranging variety of music genres and other artistic performances. The festival also offers pop events, exhibitions, film screenings, literary readings, workshops, and discussions.

The 2023 Big Ears Festival Lineup. Photo: AC Entertainment

More artists are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Performances take place at a variety of venues, from the historic Tennessee Theatre and Bijou Theatre to, churches, refurbished warehouse spaces, museums, clubs and others. Most events are going to be held in the immediate downtown area and the festival offers a dedicated festival trolley service between venues.

The festival returned in 2022 after two consecutive years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition featured Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith and Sonic Youth lead singer Kim Gordon. Past performers include Wilco, Sons of Kemet, St. Vincent, John Luther Adams, the Art Ensemble of Chicago and hundreds of others.

An analysis by AngelouEconomics showed the 2022 festival contributed $36 million to the Knoxville economy and $2,627,303 in new local, county and state tax revenue. The analysis found that over 72% of attendees came from out of town, including 47 states and 16 countries.

In 2016, Big Ears Festival was described by the New York Times as, “the widest-angle music festival in the country, bridging the spaces between the classical tradition, improvised music, electronics, and guitars.” Alex Ross of The New Yorker called it “the most open-minded music gathering in the country.”

The festival was founded in 2009 by AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps and its website describes it as “a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines.”

Passes are now on sale at bigearsfestival.org.