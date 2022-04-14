KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over a hundred artists and musicians from across the country are coming to Knoxville for the 2022 Dogwood Arts Festival.

This year’s event will take place on the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park on April 22-24th. A diverse array of artists will be featured from locals like Paris Woodhull to Seattle-based sculptor Andrew Carson. In total, 91 fine art vendors are participating this year. A range of art will be available including mixed media, pottery, and painting, to photography, glass, jewelry, and sculpture.

There will also be live music playing on two stages. Concerts on Friday and Saturday will continue into the evening after the art vendors close for the day. On Friday night, Three Star Revival will headline and on Saturday Alanna Royale will headline. Hotel Fiction, Whitehall, Kelsi Walker & the Nervous Kids, Pet Envy, Mutual Groove, Brian Clay, Redd, Zack Miles, Grady Milligan, Melissa Hale, Shayla McDaniel, Haley Labelle, Hollie Sikes, Ben McGlaughlin, Marlee Hart, Brady Turner, the Knoxville Opera, School of Rock, Suzuki Violins, Volunteer Voices, and the Akima Singers will also be playing.

Since 1961, the festival has hosted many big names including a performance by Elvis (1972), appearances by Bob Hope (1970), Willard Scott (1986), tennis pro Billie Jean King (1973), and Peyton Manning (1997). In addition in 1998, Mickey and Minnie Mouse even opened the Festival.

To learn more about the festival, visit Dogwood Arts’ website.