OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Artists helped honor the Scarboro 85 and raise money for scholarships Saturday morning by participating in the 21st Annual Street Painting Festival in Oak Ridge.

Chalk artists from all over came to the Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge where sponsors had “bought” sidewalk squares for the artists to use. The theme was “Honoring the Scarboro 85,” recognizing the first Black students from the former Scarboro School who integrated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High in September of 1955.

Money from the sponsors’ donations goes towards scholarship funds for Anderson County students.

“Over those 21 years it has raised almost $300,000 this year we’re close to $15,000 and that will go to scholarships for students that are Roane State students from Anderson County,” Teresa Duncan, from Roane State Community College, said.

In addition to supporting a good cause, artists were also in the running for cash prizes. The “Best of Show” won $300 while the “People’s Choice Award” received $200. Other prizes for each category were $75 for first place, $25 for second place, and $15 for third. And anyone who stuck to the theme was entered into a drawing for $25.