KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it’s hot outside, it doesn’t take long for a broken air conditioner to cause mid 90’s temps inside a house.

Drains being stopped up and issues with capacitors as well as air filters are just some things that can lead to your house, once nice and cool, becoming hot and humid.

“This customer called in and said his air conditioner had quit,” said Max Daniels, a service technician with Pioneer Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. “His house was 95 degrees.

When that happens, you want repairmen like Daniels on the way to your home ASAP and right now, repairmen are in high demand.

Service technician Max Daniels works to restore a customer’s air conditioning. (WATE)

“We’re running anywhere between 30, 35 service calls a day,” said Pioneer Sales Manager Chris Noe. “That’s just repairs and then we’re also running about five installations a day.”

As crews work to meet demand, they’re simultaneously battling a supply shortage, a worker shortage, and near record-breaking temperatures.

“These guys are out here working hard every day trying to get people taken care of,” Noe told WATE. “But it’s a lot of broken air conditioners we’re trying to get fixed.”

Which leads to the question: why are so many air conditioners breaking? The simple answer is they’re working hard to keep houses cool. Noe has some tips to help prevent your air conditioner from breaking in the first place.

“Having maintenance done annually or bi-annually is a great way to prevent things from happening,” Noe explained. “A lot of times we can catch these issues before they become a major issue. We can catch a capacitor that’s weak or a wire that might be loose before it fails completely and causes the system to go out.”

Worst case scenario, if your AC does go out, there are ways to expedite the repair process.

“One thing you can do is shut it off because if you call us out there and continuously runs, we’re going to have to have a time period where we’re going to have to thaw out that system and that’s just more time that that customer’s down,” Daniels said.