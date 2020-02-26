Knoxville churches celebrate Ash Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – People around the world and right here in East Tennessee celebrated Ash Wednesday today.

The holiday marks the first day of Lent in some Christian churches.

The ashes symbolize penance and the dust from which God made people.

The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus here in Knoxville, held a special Mass today.

“It’s a time we seriously look at our lives to see what is it that we can eradicate or give to God. That allows us to grow closer to God.” Bishop Richard Stika

Pope Francis also celebrated Ash Wednesday in the traditional fashion while greeting the public in Rome.

LATEST STORIES: