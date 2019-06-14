Asian Longhorned tick: Invasive tick species now found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An invasive tick has been found in Knox County.

UT entomologists confirm the Asian Longhorned tick has now been collected in Union, Roane, and Knox counties. The Union county specimens came from a dog, while the Roane and Knox county specimens were collected from cattle.

In other countries, bites from the Asian Longhorned tick have been known to make people seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

No people have yet been bitten in East Tennessee.

Late last month, we reported the tick species had been found in Roane and Union counties, with the ticks being located on animals.

PREVIOUS STORY | Invasive tick species discovered in Roane, Union counties

The CDC says it’s important to remove any tick as quickly as possible, advising that if your animals are bitten by a tick — experts recommend putting it in a Ziplock bag, writing down the date and where it was most likely encountered and storing it in the freezer.

If any signs of a tick-borne disease develop – bring the tick to the veterinarian.

MORE | UT Entomology issues fact-sheet on Asian Longhorned tick

The tick species has been spreading across the eastern United States.