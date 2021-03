KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, along with the Knox County Schools Security Division, are asking the public to be on the look for a red Thunderbird (possibly 1992 model) with paint peeling off of the hood and a significant dent in the drivers-side door.

The driver of this vehicle is reportedly an older white man with gray hair and gray facial hair, according to witnesses.