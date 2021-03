MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Are you interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine? The odds of your answer being yes may depend on your ZIP code. Data shows less demand for the shot in many rural counties across Tennessee. It's why some are choosing to book appointments in other counties.

Margaret Brown drove from Knoxville to Maynardville Wednesday to get a COVID-19 vaccine. She's technically been eligible for a while, but had to wait for her multiple sclerosis infusion treatment to wrap up first.