KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- "WE'RE BAAAAACK!!" That's the message Billiards & Brews has announced, after they say a judge has signed an injunction giving them their license back.

Back in early February, the Knoxville Beer Board revoked Billiards and Brews' beer permit after being cited 18 times for violating the county's curfew.