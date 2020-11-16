Assault, robbery warrants land Knoxville man in jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Knoxville Police arrested 23-year-old Jyrmaine Moulden for outstanding warrants for aggravated domestic assault and aggravated robbery.

Moulden, of Knoxville, was arrested around 1 p.m. by KPD along with the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in the 2800 block of Woodbine Avenue.

KPD says the aggravated domestic assault charge stems from an incident in July in the 1200 block of Mystic River; the aggravated robbery charge is from an incident in July in the 100 block of Taliwa Court.

Moulden is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on $45,000 bond.