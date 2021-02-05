‘Assist when you can’: Y-12 employee at in right place at right time to assist with Kingston home explosion

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) –The right place at the right time is how one Y-12 employee recalls his September 2020 drive to work. He went in early, around 4 a.m. and saw an explosion.

“[I saw] a huge orange fireball explosion go right above the trees,” Michael Lovelady, a tool designer at Y-12, said.

Lovelady went towards the danger and arrived to the site of the explosion at the same time as the first officer. He volunteered his phone flashlight to use as a light and they went, together, closer to the home.

“I’ve always been that kind of person; you see an issue you put out your hand and help. No matter the time of the day or what’s going on,” Lovelady said.

That’s what he did on that September morning in 2020. He went towards the unknown. Lovelady said when he got closer to the “field of debris” there was a voice calling to them.

“We heard a gentleman calling out, ‘What happened?’ He was standing in the middle of a debris field,” Lovelady said.

He knew the man needed to be taken closer to the road where the ambulance would be able to reach him quickly when it arrived. The man told the officer and Lovelady his “partner” was near.

Lovelady told the officer he would stay with the man and get him to safety, allowing the officer to continue the search for another person.

“I’ve spent 12 years as an Army combat veteran … working with the wounded … if you can get them walking, as long as its not causing them injury or harm,” Lovelady said.

He wanted to help the man to safety — and he did.

Lovelady, a medic in the Army, has had two domestic deployments, including one after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He also spent a year deployed in Iraq.

Lovelady stayed with the man, who was unsure of his surroundings and what happened, until first responders arrived and more law enforcement got to the scene. He gave a statement to authorities and then “got out of the way.”

The lesson in his action, Lovelady said, is to do what you can, when you can.

“It goes back to take ownership of what goes on around you. What you do has a ripple effect and you should take ownership of that,” Lovelady said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, according to a spokesperson with the Kingston Police Department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The two people injured were treated and have since recovered.