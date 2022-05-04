KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of May the fourth, aka Star Wars Day, here’s a look at astronauts who graduated from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Jeffrey Ashby

Ashby graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1993. According to NASA, he reported to the Johnson Space Center for astronaut duties in 1995. Completing three space missions, with 436 orbits around the Earth and over 660 hours in zero gravity. In 2010, Ashby was hired by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s space flight company, to be the chief of mission assurance.

Randolph Bresnik

Bresnik graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 2002. He was selected to be an astronaut for NASA in 2004. According to NASA, he completed his first spaceflight on STS-129 in November 2009. From 2009 through 2011, he was assigned as the support astronaut on the Space Shuttle Closeout Crew and was the Lead Astronaut on the closeout crew for the final Shuttle Mission STS-135. From 2012 through 2015, he served as the Lead Astronaut for NASA’s partnership with the SpaceX Company. He has logged more than 6,400 hours in 85 types of aircraft.

Joe Frank Edwards Jr.

Edwards graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1994. He was chosen by NASA to be an astronaut in 1994. According to NASA, He worked on technical issues with the Space Shuttle and International Space Station. He also served as Technical Assistant to the Director, Flight Crew Operations Directorate, NASA Director of Operations, Russia, and Astronaut CAPCOM representative in Mission Control for Shuttle ascent and entry. Edwards retired from NASA and the U.S. Navy on April 30, 2000. He is currently involved with several companies around the country in the areas of technology, aviation, and business development.

Dominic L. Pudwill Gorie

Gorie graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1990. He was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 1994. NASA says, He completed a year of training and evaluation and then was assigned to work safety issues for the Astronaut Office. He then served as a spacecraft communicator for numerous flights and was chief of the Astronaut Shuttle Branch. He logged over 47 days in space before retiring in June 2010.

Chris A. Hadfield

Hadfield graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1992. In 1992 he was chosen to be one of four Canadian astronauts out of over 5000 applicants. NASA states, he addressed technical and safety issues for Shuttle Operations Development, contributed to the development of the glass shuttle cockpit, and supported shuttle launches at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. He was also NASA’s Chief CAPCOM, the voice of mission control to astronauts in orbit, for 25 space shuttle missions. He completed 3 space missions and announced his retirement in 2013.

Henry W. Hartsfield Jr.

Hartsfield graduated with a Master of Science degree in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1971. He became part of NASA Astronaut Group 7 in 1969. He was a member of the astronaut support crew for Apollo 16 and other missions. He flew on three space flights and logged 483 hours in space. NASA says, From 1986 to 1987, he served as the Deputy Chief of the Astronaut Office. In 1987, he became the Deputy Director for Flight Crew Operations, supervising the activities of the Astronaut Office and the Aircraft Operations Division at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. HE retired from NASA in 1998 and passed away in 2014.

Scott J. Kelly

Kelly graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1996. He became an astronaut for NASA in 1996. According to NASA, Kelly has logged more than 520 days in space on four space flights, and currently holds the record for time in orbit by a U.S. Astronaut. In March 2015, Kelly launched for a one-year mission to the ISS, serving as a Flight Engineer for increments 43 and 44, and Commander for increments 45 and 46. He retired from NASA in 2016.

William A. Oefelein

Oefelein graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1998. He was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 1998. His only mission was piloting Space Shuttle Discovery in 2006 logging 308 hours in space. He was terminated by NASA on May 23, 2007.

Margaret Rhea Seddon

Seddon graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1970. She was gifted flying lessons as a graduation present from her dad. In 1978 she was selected for astronaut training. She flew in three space shuttle flights and had 30 days in space. She spent 19 years with NASA before retiring in 1997.

Barry E. “Butch” Wilmore

Wilmore graduated with a Master of Science degree in aviation systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 1994. He was selected as an astronaut by NASA in July 2000, and has been on two spaceflights and accumulated 178 days in space. According to NASA, 1st flight of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft scheduled for launch in the fall of 2022.