ATF offering $5K reward for info on firearms theft from Powell store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information on the theft of firearms from a Powell gun store.

The ATF says 15 firearms were reported stolen to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1 from Knoxville Tactical FFL,7609 Blueberry Road.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF special agent Toby Taylor said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence in conjunction with Project Guardian will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477, or the

Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

