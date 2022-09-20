ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department announced the completion of the Walking for the Health of McMinn and the beginning of its additional health initiative, the Move with the Mayor program.

The Walking for the Health of McMinn health initiative was a program for McMinn residents to start logging their mile exercises and encouraging others to do the same.

The total miles logged were 6628.73 miles for 25 weeks with 992 entries. All prize winners will be notified in the upcoming weeks.

“We are really lucky that we have the full support of both the City and County Mayors to become involved in the national Move with the Mayor program. This will be very similar to what we have just done but will have access to an app for tracking and special events where the mayors will be involved. We will also be able to host challenges within McMinn County and other cities in the country,” Brianna Baker said.

To get schools, businesses and organizations involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@athenstn.gov.

For more information, please contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-270, extension 3.