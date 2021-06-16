Athens holding Buddy Liner Fireworks Show on July 4

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Athens will be holding its Buddy Liner Fireworks Show on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot from Athens Regional Park and the park will be closed to the general public due to fall zones required for the big shells.

The show can be viewed from anywhere in the vicinity of the park. The parks department is asking people to be considerate of private property when choosing a viewing location.

“When we ordered our show for this year, there were still a lot of restrictions in place and uncertainties about what we would be able to do on the 4th, so we opted for a large-shell show like we had last year,” said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This high-level show will explode above the tree lines, so there is really not a bad place to watch from,” said Fesmire.

Music to go along with the show will be played on WSJQ 101.7 FM, WLAR 1450 AM, and 95.1 FM. For more information, please contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2700 extension 3.