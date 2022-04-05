KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A different kind of Easter egg hunt is being held in Athens. Instead of candy, the eggs will be filled with dog treats.

The Parks and Recreation Department is holding the inaugural Doggie Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at 6 p.m. at Prof Powers Pup Park, 27 Slack Road. The egg hunt will be divided into large and small dog areas. In addition, all dogs need to be on a leash.

For the hunt, dogs and their handlers will go into the dog park and when the dog touches the treat-filled egg, the handler can put it in their basket.

“Most dogs are great hunters so hunting Easter Eggs should come quite natural,” said Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator, “particularly when the eggs are filled with dog treats. We have so many wonderful dogs that use the dog park, we thought it would be fun to reward our most loyal citizens with their own event.”

In addition to the treat-filled eggs, dogs will be eligible for other fun prizes. The Parks and Recreation Department asks that dogs not be aggressive and that handlers must be of age to control their dogs on leash.