KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is accepting orders to place a brick in the Veterans Park walkway.

Orders will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, to be included in the October 8, 2022 ceremony. Bricks can be in honor or memory of a veteran. Those who purchase bricks will also receive a certificate suitable, in honor of their veteran.

“2022 is the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Veterans Park brick walk. We will be celebrating on October 8 with a return visit from the Crew of the USS Charles R. Ware, who were in attendance 20 years ago,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation. “Over the past two decades over 4,000 veterans have been honored at the park and I encourage everyone looking for a special way to honor or memorialize a veteran, to purchase a brick, as it is truly a special gift.”

Bricks are $50 each, the city also has replica bricks available for $20 each. Replicas are designed to take home as a souvenir as part of the ceremony.

There are over 4,000 bricks on the walkway.

Bricks can be bought online at www.athenstn.gov/parks or at the Recreation Department in the Athens Municipal Building.