Attorney for mother charged in ‘hot car’ death of 6-month-old son wants cellphone data suppressed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The attorney for a mother charged with the death of her 6-month-old son is asking that evidence from her cellphone be suppressed.

Chante Cabrera is charged with murder in the “hot car” death of her son. Cabrera’s 6-month-old son was found dead on Aug. 9, 2019, in a vehicle located at the Food City on Clinton Highway.

Investigators say Cabrera told them she thought she had dropped off the infant at a day care on Merchant Drive after dropping off her eldest daughter at Pleasant Ridge Elementary while she was on her way to work at the Skin Wellness Center on Kingston Pike.

Her attorney claims police investigators made a false statement in getting a warrant. The defense claims that Cabrera told police she had a cellphone with her when she was interviewed and could be reached at another phone, but was never asked which one she used during the course of the day.

Cellphone evidence could be key in the case. Investigators said they found text messages from Cabrera threatening to kill the child’s father, the child and herself because she “couldn’t handle it anymore.”

