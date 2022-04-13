GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An attorney representing two former inmates at the Grainger County Jail suing over what is described as “sex shows” says his clients are traumatized.

The 57-page civil rights lawsuit claims that former Grainger County Corrections Officer Travis Hank Davis sexually abused and exploited the plaintiffs and other inmates for months. Along with Davis, the suit names Sheriff James Harville, Jail Administrator Chris Harville, and another Corrections Officer, Leonard Dalton as defendants.

“My clients ultimately thought that the whole situation was wrong, they’re traumatized, again, they went in there to just do their time, and that’s ultimately not what they got,” said attorney Lance Baker on Wednesday.

“Here we are a year after this took place and ​Grainger County has not done, to our knowledge, a thing about it. I don’t know if they’ve turned it over to the district attorney’s office, if they have, then why is this Grainger County District Attorney not set charges? Or at least take things to the Grainger County Grand Jury for some sort of indictment?” he said.

The class action case is open to females who were inmates from February 2021 to March 2022.

“They know that there is a year statute of limitation on these cases. So, I can only guess at this point that perhaps they wanted to sweep this incident under the rug. It’s not like they didn’t have the proper information,” said Baker.

WATE reached out to Sheriff James Harville, who directed all questions to the attorney for the sheriff’s office, who has not responded to questions. When Davis was contacted, he had no comment.”